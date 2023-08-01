01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Unveils First Wave of Speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023 Including World Champion and Mental Health Advocate Michael Phelps

Artificial Intelligence Expert Ethan Mollick and Bestselling Author Heather McGowan Also Added to Roster of Speakers for Fourth Year of Award-Winning Conference

Dublin, CA — August 3, 2023 — TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the first round of speakers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023, which includes the most decorated swimmer of all-time, the legendary Michael Phelps. TriNet PeopleForce attendees can look forward to hearing Phelps discuss his successes, his mental health struggles and the importance of increasing mental health awareness.

The three-day, award-winning conference taking place September 12-14 will feature acclaimed leaders from the worlds of business, sports, technology, science, social justice, entertainment, media and more. The event will take place live from The Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, New York—and virtually from anywhere.

With People for People as the program’s theme, TriNet PeopleForce 2023 will explore a broad range of topics, including AI, the capital environment, healthcare, mental health, employee satisfaction and more. In addition to live interviews and performances on the main stage, attendees will have access to break-out sessions with tailored, participatory content.

The prominent speakers added to TriNet PeopleForce 2023 include:

  • Michael Phelps – World Champion, 23-Time Gold Medalist, & Founder, Michael Phelps Foundation
  • Ethan Mollick – Innovation Expert & Artificial Intelligence Thought Leader, Professor of Entrepreneurship
  • Heather McGowan - Strategic Consultant, Amazon Bestselling Author, Speaker, LinkedIn’s 2017 Top Influencer on Lifelong Learning & The Future of Work

  • More to be announced!

“TriNet PeopleForce 2023 will address and provide deep insights into the foremost business areas that are top of mind for all SMBs and entrepreneurs today, including AI, Mental Health, Healthcare, the Modern Workforce and the Economy,” said Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer at TriNet. “We look forward to providing live and virtual attendees with engaging main stage discussions, featuring a remarkable group of speakers sharing their inspiring stories of struggle, as well as success. And new this year, attendees will experience an updated format, with breakout sessions, so that business leaders and entrepreneurs can engage in curated discussions relevant to all SMBs.”

Early-bird registration for TriNet PeopleForce 2023 is now open through August 1. Register to attend virtually or live in New York by visiting PeopleForce.TriNet.com.

For a look at TriNet PeopleForce 2022, visit: Rise | Empowered by TriNet

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


Investors:
Alex Bauer
TriNet
Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7201

Media:
Renee Brotherton / Josh Gross
TriNet
Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
Josh.Gross@TriNet.com
(408) 646-5103 / (347) 432-8300

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.


