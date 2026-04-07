Ascend Program: Associate Sales Consultant
The TriNet Ascend program is an apprenticeship designed for aspiring sales professionals.
It's a comprehensive experience that combines immersive training, hands-on learning and real-world sales exposure. The program is designed to help you build the skills, confidence and knowledge needed for a successful career in sales at TriNet. This program is aimed at a wide range of candidates, including recent college graduates from all academic backgrounds.
You are:
A motivated candidate who wants to accelerate their sales career and get directly into complex HR consultative sales.
You will:
Sales Support
Assist Field Sales Consultants with daily tasks, including account research and meeting plans, updating accounts/opportunities within Salesforce CRM and customizing presentations and proposals.
Cohort Collaboration
Engage in cross-functional projects and peer-to-peer learning sessions with your Ascend cohort to share best practices, solve challenges, and build a strong professional internal network.
Learning & Development
Develop a comprehensive understanding of TriNet’s services, offerings and Ideal Customer Profile (ICP).
Lead Generation & Prospecting
Research potential accounts, identify key decision makers and build weekly prospecting lists for field sales consultants.
Strategic Market Expansion:
The TriNet Ascend program is expanding its footprint to drive growth in the nation’s most dynamic business hubs. We are strategically scaling our presence across the following key locations: Atlanta, New York City, Bay Area, Denver, Irvine and Minneapolis.