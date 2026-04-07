Ascend Program: Associate Sales Consultant

The TriNet Ascend program is an apprenticeship designed for aspiring sales professionals.

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It's a comprehensive experience that combines immersive training, hands-on learning and real-world sales exposure. The program is designed to help you build the skills, confidence and knowledge needed for a successful career in sales at TriNet. This program is aimed at a wide range of candidates, including recent college graduates from all academic backgrounds.

 

You are:

A motivated candidate who wants to accelerate their sales career and get directly into complex HR consultative sales.

You will:

Sales Support

Assist Field Sales Consultants with daily tasks, including account research and meeting plans, updating accounts/opportunities within Salesforce CRM and customizing presentations and proposals. 

Cohort Collaboration

Engage in cross-functional projects and peer-to-peer learning sessions with your Ascend cohort to share best practices, solve challenges, and build a strong professional internal network.

Learning & Development

Develop a comprehensive understanding of TriNet’s services, offerings and Ideal Customer Profile (ICP).

Lead Generation & Prospecting

Research potential accounts, identify key decision makers and build weekly prospecting lists for field sales consultants.

Strategic Market Expansion:

The TriNet Ascend program is expanding its footprint to drive growth in the nation’s most dynamic business hubs. We are strategically scaling our presence across the following key locations: Atlanta, New York City, Bay Area, Denver, Irvine and Minneapolis.

 

We are:

A leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small to medium-size businesses (SMBs). We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their HR function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses.