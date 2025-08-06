CES Group Engineers
Company size
20-99 Employees
Industry
Architecture & Engineering
Location
Charlotte, NC
Challenge
A woman-owned business in a competitive market and field needed an all-encompassing HR solution and technology that would support them as they scaled.
Solution
TriNet provides CES Group Engineers with the high-performance technology, people, and resources they need to manage and scale their team and organization.
What differentiated TriNet from all the other PEOs that we explored was the full array of services. The people that we were interacting with and the demonstration of the tools and resources available to us were the deciding factor."
Pursuing growth across engineering disciplines
Founded in 2011, CES Engineering is a woman-owned engineering and consulting firm that integrates engineering, landscape architecture, and environmental expertise to serve the needs of the Charlotte area and beyond.
With a culture focused on collaboration and synergy, CES sought a PEO that aligned with their values and provided a comprehensive solution and exceptional service. TriNet is instrumental in their daily operations, delivering top-tier service, access to cost-effective benefits, and the technology the team requires to succeed. Additionally, TriNet’s compliance, talent and organizational development resources equip CES with the tools they need to manage and recruit talent as they position the firm for continued growth.