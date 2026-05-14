DIME Beauty
Company size
20-99 Employees
Industry
Retail & Wholesale
Location
Draper, UT
Challenge
A growing beauty brand needed a better way to manage HR and payroll, and compliance support for a diverse team.
Solution
With TriNet’s ASO offering, HR Plus, DIME Beauty has access to comprehensive HR technology and personalized support all in one place, so they can grow with confidence.
As an administrator of the system, [TriNet HR Plus is] a lot easier to use than other platforms that I've used in the past.”
Creating an elevated skin wellness journey
Founded in 2018, DIME Beauty is on a mission to deliver proven skincare and fragrance products made with clean ingredients. Beginning as a subscription box, DIME Beauty now offers their products across several channels, including in their Salt Lake City storefront, online, and through a leading beauty retailer.
As they grew rapidly from startup to mid-size business, DIME needed a single solution for managing their employees and HR needs. In looking for an HRIS solution, they found TriNet HR Plus. From hiring and onboarding, to payroll and performance management, TriNet’s technology is easy to use, and provides peace of mind. With TriNet’s personalized support, DIME also feels more confident navigating the various complexities of people and payroll management. Looking to the future, DIME Beauty knows they can depend on TriNet’s scalable ASO solution as they continue to succeed and grow.