Customer StoriesDIME Beauty

DIME Beauty

Company size
20-99 Employees

Industry
Retail & Wholesale

Location
Draper, UT

Challenge
A growing beauty brand needed a better way to manage HR and payroll, and compliance support for a diverse team.

Solution
With TriNet’s ASO offering, HR Plus, DIME Beauty has access to comprehensive HR technology and personalized support all in one place, so they can grow with confidence.

DIME Beauty was founded by two entrepreneurs. There was this need in the market for a clean, effective, yet affordable product. So that's kind of the avenue that they decided to spin a company off of. We sell skincare and fragrance. All of our ingredients are clean. They're all certified. We actually started out as a company that was a subscription box. DIME can be bought in our storefront in Salt Lake City, Utah. You can also find us on our website. And then we moved into Amazon and recently into Ulta. DIME was growing quickly and was moving from being a small startup to a mid-size company. There are about 60 employees that work at DIME. Many of them are hybrid. A few of them are remote. And even today, we only function with me as our one and only HR professional. And that led us to investigating several HRIS systems. The TriNet ASO is very helpful for me. I can hire through the platform and they transfer right over into our live system and become an employee. We can process payroll through the system. My experience with managing jurisdictions when it comes to partnering with our PCM team has been so great. It relieves so much time on my part. This is the first time I've ever had a partner that can help me navigate taxes and setting up the accounts and making sure our taxes are paid and up-to-date. DIME Beauty does use the benefit side of TriNet ASO. From an administration side, it's very easy. From the employee side, they log in, select their plans, and it's done. We use the Performance Management System with new employees to help them be successful at their job. And then we also use it for performance reviews at the end of the year. As an administrator of the system, it's a lot easier to use than other platforms that I've used in the past.

I've used a lot of platforms that are great from the employee side and are user-friendly for them, but this system is also user-friendly for me, which is a huge difference in my world and makes my job a lot easier. I would tell someone to definitely consider trying an ASO. It's been such a huge help and it gives me such great peace of mind. When I think about the future when it comes to DIME Beauty, all I can see is additional growth. And TriNet will be an essential partner to helping us get there
As an administrator of the system, [TriNet HR Plus is] a lot easier to use than other platforms that I've used in the past.” 
Creating an elevated skin wellness journey

Founded in 2018, DIME Beauty is on a mission to deliver proven skincare and fragrance products made with clean ingredients. Beginning as a subscription box, DIME Beauty now offers their products across several channels, including in their Salt Lake City storefront, online, and through a leading beauty retailer. 

As they grew rapidly from startup to mid-size business, DIME needed a single solution for managing their employees and HR needs. In looking for an HRIS solution, they found TriNet HR Plus. From hiring and onboarding, to payroll and performance management, TriNet’s technology is easy to use, and provides peace of mind. With TriNet’s personalized support, DIME also feels more confident navigating the various complexities of people and payroll management. Looking to the future, DIME Beauty knows they can depend on TriNet’s scalable ASO solution as they continue to succeed and grow.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

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