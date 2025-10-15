Illuminate Plastic Surgery
Challenge
A growing plastic surgery and aesthetics practice needed to move from disparate HR solutions to a single comprehensive HR and people management solution that helped them to focus more on their patient and team relationships.
Solution
With TriNet, Illuminate Plastic Surgery has the technology and service they need to navigate a complex and competitive market, plus access to the benefits their employees deserve.
TriNet helped us improve how we’re handling HR, while letting us maintain our identity and culture. TriNet offers the tools and resources we need to keep things going, while being more present for our employees and patients.”
Helping patients shine
Dr. David Boudreault, MD, FACS and his wife, Molly Boudreault, ACNP-BC, founded Illuminate Plastic Surgery in 2015, with the goal of creating a practice that helps people brighten their existing internal light. The practice is dedicated to helping patients achieve their personal aesthetic goals, with the support and expertise of award-winning providers and safe and innovative procedures and technologies. With an original focus on surgical procedures, the practice has since grown to also offer a variety of less-invasive services to meet a comprehensive range of aesthetics needs.
David and Molly have since grown their team of caring professionals and their footprint, establishing facilities in Palo Alto and San Jose, to provide excellent service in holistic wellness and surgical care.
Outgrowing limited solutions
Early in the practice, managing their small team was straightforward for the two founders. But as the team grew and their services expanded, their HR needs and responsibilities became more complex. They initially chose a local provider to manage all their HR needs for them. While this allowed Dr. Boudreault to focus on his patients, it made managing his team feel impersonal, and it lacked the ability to keep pace with the practice’s plans for growth. And, using just a payroll solution from a different provider didn’t provide the extent of services they needed to truly meet their needs and compliance.
As they looked for a more compatible solution, TriNet stood out immediately, with scalable tools for payroll, time and attendance, benefits management, and compliance resources. The solution offered a holistic approach to HR and people management that enabled Illuminate Plastic Surgery to be hands-on with their team, without administrative tasks getting in the way of focusing on their patients. And, with an eye on continued growth, the scalability of the solution was particularly appealing.
With TriNet, we feel like we have access to an entire system that is built to support us where we are now, and where we are headed.”
Embracing top-tier technology and support
TriNet’s mobile app and platform are indispensable tools for Illuminate’s day-to-day operations. Employees can easily access their health insurance information, tax forms, and get questions answered with ease. And administrative tasks are easily managed in one place, from payroll and time tracking to onboarding and reporting. Dr. Boudreault emphasizes, “TriNet has simplified HR for the team. Having TriNet means less administrative work for me, so I can focus on patient care, while still caring for my team.”
In addition to the technology, TriNet’s team helps Illuminate navigate questions and available resources. From complex and sensitive employee situations to everyday needs, Illuminate feels more confident handling their HR issues effectively thanks to the guidance and resources TriNet’s experts provide.
The friendly, individualized approach and the personal attention we get is the best. It's people working with people. It doesn’t feel like we’re just another client in a big system. They take the time to understand our unique needs and challenges, and they’re always ready to help us navigate whatever comes up.”
Navigating compliance and talent
Operating in California also offers its own challenges, between the complex regulatory market and the competitive talent market for skilled, caring medical professionals. TriNet’s HR guidance and technology makes it easier for Illuminate to stay on top of compliance, with regular employment-related law updates as well as integrated time and attendance tracking. Dr. Boudreault no longer needs to worry about missing time sheets or reminding employees to stay up to date – employees can do it all from their phones. “The Time & Attendance feature helps us make smarter staffing and operational decisions, spot trends, and improves accountability.”
And when it comes to recruitment, TriNet Hire makes it easy for Illuminate to pursue talent across several major job boards. Plus, onboarding is more streamlined and efficient, which is key as they continue to grow locally and look towards opportunities across the country.
TriNet also provides Illuminate with access to benefits that they previously couldn’t afford to manage and offer. Now, the practice offers the health benefits their employees deserve, as well as other benefits like a 401(k) plan. When competing for talent against larger organizations, like hospitals, offering similar benefits is especially appealing. And, providing these benefits helps Illuminate demonstrate their care for and investment in the great people on their team.
“We genuinely feel a personal responsibility to offer the best benefits possible and to treat our employees like family. TriNet has made that possible by providing us with access to top of the market benefits at rates that make sense for our business.”
Growing for a brighter future
As they continue to grow, Illuminate Plastic Surgery has ambitious plans for the future, both in their market and across the United States. TriNet has helped Illuminate transform what can be an overwhelming and complex process into manageable, straightforward steps. And with more growth and opportunities on the horizon, Illuminate and Dr. Boudreault feel confident that TriNet can scale with them. “TriNet’s people and expertise gives me confidence that we're building a solid, well-structured organization that's set up for long-term success and additional growth.”