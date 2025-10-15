Navigating compliance and talent

Operating in California also offers its own challenges, between the complex regulatory market and the competitive talent market for skilled, caring medical professionals. TriNet’s HR guidance and technology makes it easier for Illuminate to stay on top of compliance, with regular employment-related law updates as well as integrated time and attendance tracking. Dr. Boudreault no longer needs to worry about missing time sheets or reminding employees to stay up to date – employees can do it all from their phones. “The Time & Attendance feature helps us make smarter staffing and operational decisions, spot trends, and improves accountability.”

And when it comes to recruitment, TriNet Hire makes it easy for Illuminate to pursue talent across several major job boards. Plus, onboarding is more streamlined and efficient, which is key as they continue to grow locally and look towards opportunities across the country.

TriNet also provides Illuminate with access to benefits that they previously couldn’t afford to manage and offer. Now, the practice offers the health benefits their employees deserve, as well as other benefits like a 401(k) plan. When competing for talent against larger organizations, like hospitals, offering similar benefits is especially appealing. And, providing these benefits helps Illuminate demonstrate their care for and investment in the great people on their team.

“We genuinely feel a personal responsibility to offer the best benefits possible and to treat our employees like family. TriNet has made that possible by providing us with access to top of the market benefits at rates that make sense for our business.”