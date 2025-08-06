CRTS Global
Company size
20-99 Employees
Industry
Technology
Location
Tulsa, OK
Challenge
A global pipeline services provider needed strategic HR support and resources, as well as access to benefits, that their one-person HR team could use to manage their U.S.-based workforce.
Solution
With TriNet, CRTS Global has the easy-to-use technology, personal support, and access to benefits they need to effectively manage their high-performance team, even as they expand.
TriNet was going a little bit above and beyond. They offered me a dedicated HR resource, and they will help you not only with what you think can be your day to day, but also with strategic HR functions.”
Coating pipelines around the globe
Founded in 1979, CRTS Global is a global leader in robotic field joint coating services for onshore and offshore pipelines, leveraging their own proprietary technology for a variety of applications.
With two locations in the United States, including their primary engineering lab, having a user-friendly way to support and manage their HR and employees is important, especially with a one-person HR team. TriNet provides the straightforward technology, hands-on support, and access to benefits, including those beyond medical coverage, that CRTS Global needs to manage their U.S. team as their business grows.