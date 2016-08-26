Anthony Ysasaga
Anthony Ysasaga is a senior recruiter at TriNet.
2 Articles
Culture
The Millennial Effect: How the Largest Group in the Workforce is Revolutionizing Office Culture
Companies that aren’t taking into account millennial wants and needs when building their businesses are going to find themselves struggling against their competitors to attract and retain top talent. In this Q&A with TriNet’s resident expert on millennial recruiting Anthony Ysasaga, we learn a bit about what companies can do to create an office culture that supports millennial and business success.
August 26, 2016 ・1 min read
Read more
Talent
4 Expert Tips for a Successful Hiring Process
There are many steps hiring managers must take to fill an open position. These include sourcing applicants, screening candidates, interviewing, writing the offer and more.
・5 mins read
Read more