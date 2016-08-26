Millennials have surpassed baby boomers in size and certainly in their impact in the workplace. In just the decade or so since this group has started entering the workforce, we have seen the significant impact they have on office cultures around the nation. Companies that aren’t taking into account millennial wants and needs when building their businesses are going to find themselves struggling against their competitors to attract and retain top talent.



In this Q&A with TriNet’s resident expert on millennial recruiting Anthony Ysasaga, we learn a bit about what companies can do to create an office culture that supports millennial – and thus business – success.



Q: What happens when companies refuse to adjust their environment to millennial demand? In other words, why should businesses care what millennials want?

Here is an example to illustrate what can happen when millennial needs aren’t taken seriously. In my professional history as a recruitment consultant, I worked with a large and very traditional company that suddenly found itself losing employees in droves. We found out that this was because they were clinging to their traditional methods of running their business, which had worked for them for over 50 years.