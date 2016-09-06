01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights Tracy Baskin
Tracy_Baskin.jpg

Tracy Baskin

Lead Payroll Compliance Analyst, TriNet

4 Articles

small-business-payroll-questions.jpeg

INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

Top 5 Small Business Payroll Questions Answered

Small business owners may often quickly find that processing payroll is not that simple. Here are some expert responses to your top payroll questions.

September 6, 2022 · 7 min read

payroll_thumbnail.jpg

INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

On National Payroll Week, We Salute Payroll Professionals!

This year, National Payroll Week starts on Labor Day, which is fitting considering the amount of tireless work the payroll professionals at TriNet and around the world perform...

September 7, 2021 · 2 min read

payroll.jpg

INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

Top Ten Payroll Mistakes to Avoid

As a business owner you may be wearing multiple hats, navigating various federal, state and local laws while managing various other aspects of your business including running...

May 12, 2021 · 7 min read

national-payroll-week.jpg

BENEFITS

It’s National Payroll Week! If You Manage Payroll for Your Company, This Post is for You!

This year, National Payroll Week is September 5-9 in the U.S. and September 12-16 in Canada. Because payroll is a service very near and dear to TriNet, we like to celebrate all...

September 6, 2016 · 2 min read

Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy