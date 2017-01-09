Drew Bowker
An experienced professional with a diverse background, Drew Bowker writes content on strategic solutions and HR insights.
3 Articles
Talent
Should I issue 'promotion' or 'transfer' letters when an employee changes jobs?
January 17, 2017 ・1 min read
Compliance
Does my company need to offer vision coverage through COBRA (the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act)?
January 9, 2017 ・2 mins read
Compliance
Does my company need to offer dental coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA)?
January 9, 2017 ・2 mins read
