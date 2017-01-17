Should I issue 'promotion' or 'transfer' letters when an employee changes jobs?

Issuing a formal letter to an employee who is transferring internally or being promoted is helpful for your records, as well as your employee's. Providing transfer letters creates records for your employee's personnel file, helps to ensure that an employee's compensation account follows them accurately, and helps a company maintain a head count of various departments.

Composing the Letter

Generally, the transfer or promotion letter includes:



Employee's full name



The departments the employee is transferring between



The reason for the transfer



The official start date



Other details regarding changes in duty, monetary support for the transition, or the voluntary or involuntary nature of the transfer needn't be addressed in the letter. The most important characteristics of a transfer letter are clarity and brevity.

Helpful Link

