Should I issue 'promotion' or 'transfer' letters when an employee changes jobs?

January 17, 2017 ·

Should I issue 'promotion' or 'transfer' letters when an employee changes jobs?
TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

Issuing a formal letter to an employee who is transferring internally or being promoted is helpful for your records, as well as your employee's. Providing transfer letters creates records for your employee's personnel file, helps to ensure that an employee's compensation account follows them accurately, and helps a company maintain a head count of various departments.


Composing the Letter


Generally, the transfer or promotion letter includes:



  • Employee's full name


  • The departments the employee is transferring between


  • The reason for the transfer


  • The official start date



Other details regarding changes in duty, monetary support for the transition, or the voluntary or involuntary nature of the transfer needn't be addressed in the letter. The most important characteristics of a transfer letter are clarity and brevity.


Helpful Link


12 Key Points in an Employee Transfer Letter - CapRelo Blog


