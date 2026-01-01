Holly Mitchell
HR Compliance Manager at TriNet, with input and guidance from leaders of TriNet’s LGBTQ+ employee resource group (TNET Pride): Heaven Knight, Matt Thomas, Rob Maresca, and Tricia Lauer
Industry Insights
Five Tips for Supporting an Employee’s Disability in a Remote Work Environment
With the benefits of remote work also come challenges, such as provisions for disability accommodation or medically related leaves of absence. In December 2020, the Department of Labor (DOL) provided limited guidance for employers to lean on, outlining when employers may utilize electronic postings to satisfy notice requirements under certain federal laws like the Family and Medical leave Act (FMLA), and clarifying when telemedicine may count as 'in-person’ visits for the purpose of making FMLA eligibility determinations.
・10 mins read
Benefits
Season’s Readings: Time to Fill Your Stockings with These HR Tips
The holiday season is upon us! Here's some tips and best practices to common questions related to company shutdowns, employee time off and compensation.
・6 mins read
