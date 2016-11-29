Janet Miller
Janet Miller is a HR professional who has worked with top executives around the world. She is also a health practitioner and cofounder of Jen Reviews.
Talent
7 Things the Most Respected Bosses Do Every Day
Not all bosses are created equal. Some are more respected and admired than others. And some will go down as one of the most horrible bosses their employees have ever had. If you want to be considered one of the former, start with these seven things the most respected bosses do every day.
November 29, 2016 ・5 mins read
