Karen Gracey
With 10 years of industry experience, Mrs. Williamson-Gracey offers clients a well-rounded market perspective and creates sustainable employee benefit programs for a diverse client base. She has extensive expertise in building strategic partnerships with clients by focusing on their specific goals to deliver multi-year solutions that offer a keen perspective into alternative funding models, tailored risk management strategies, and compliance consultation.
2 Articles
Benefits
When Does COBRA Coverage Start?
COBRA offers employees continued health insurance following a termination, but when does COBRA coverage start? Learn the details here.
September 28, 2015 ・4 mins read
Benefits
Can Non-profit Companies Offer Comp Time?
September 8, 2015 ・2 mins read
