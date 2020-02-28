Karmin Gentili
Karmin Gentili is a freelance writer and editor. She spent nearly two decades in HR and 10 years in Compliance. She has always loved the written word and enjoys helping others with her writing. Her first job was at her college library where she was responsible for cataloguing new books.
3 Articles
Payroll
Cost of Living vs. Cost of Labor — Is There a Difference?
Want to calculate how to pay your employees? Keep reading to understand the difference between cost of living and cost of labor.
June 1, 2022 ・6 mins read
Read more
Payroll
How Do Independent Contractors Calculate Net Pay From Gross Fees?
Here's a high-level understanding of what independent contractors need to know about calculating their net pay.
March 9, 2022 ・5 mins read
Read more
Payroll
Overtime Calculator
This overtime calculator helps you figure out total overtime pay and the OT rate — for both hourly and salary employees.
February 28, 2020 ・7 mins read
Read more