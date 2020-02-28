Overtime Calculator











How do you know when you have to calculate overtime?



Your company's status as it relates to the overtime rules

A job's exemption status

An employee's salaried wage (this is not the same as an exempt employee) or hourly rate of pay

An employee's number of hours worked per workweek

Whether your state requires daily overtime to be paid



Is your company exempt from paying overtime?



Does your company employ 2 or more employees? If your answer is yes, your company is potentially subject to the rules that govern overtime.

Does your company participate in interstate commerce? If you answered yes to this question, your company is likely subject to overtime rules.

Does your company make more than $500,000 in annual sales? If the answer is yes, your company most likely must pay your employees overtime.





Small-scale ranch, farm, and agricultural businesses



Amusement parks that employ seasonal workers



Local newspapers with circulations of fewer than 4,000 periodicals



Newspaper delivery workers



Commissioned-based outside salespeople



Hospitals, medical facilities, and businesses that provide residential care for patients



Preschools and schools



Government-based agencies



Do you have exempt or nonexempt employees?

Thinking about correctly calculating overtime can be enough to send shivers of trepidation down the spine of even the most confident manager. Just knowing that the Department of Labor (DOL) is standing ready to levy fines for mismanaged overtime will strike fear into the budgets of many.So, what can you do about it? How can you be sure that you're paying your employees correctly and not making unintentional mistakes?Hang in there — we've got you covered. Once you've finished reading our quick guide to effectively using theyou'll be answering overtime questions with confidence.Once you have these 4 pieces of information, you have all the facts you need to use thewith confidence.Let's briefly dig into each of these pieces of information.There are many different categories of work that could be covered under this section, but for the sake of brevity, we're going to focus on the broadest and most common exemption tests:Some broad-sweeping exceptions to these categories include:Now that you know where your business fits into the puzzle, it's time to look at the jobs in your organization.When you're talking about an employee's exemption status, you're really asking the question, "is the job this employee performs exempt or nonexempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act's (FLSA's) overtime rule?"Whether or not an employee must be paid overtime has very little to do with your actual employee and everything to do with the job duties they perform.

Does your employee make more than $684 per week or receive an annual salary of $35,568 per year?



Does your state require daily overtime payments?



Alaska



California (there are several caveats and inclusions for California that must be cared for as well)



Colorado (12-hours)



Nevada (there are some exceptions for this rule)



How to use TriNet's Overtime Calculator



Regular hourly pay rate: $19.35



Regular hours worked: 40



Overtime hours worked: 6



Overtime rate: Time-and-a-half (1.5) – A dropdown is provided so you can choose straight-time overtime, time and a half overtime, or double-time overtime.





Regular pay: $774



Overtime rate: $29.03



Overtime wages: $174.18



Total wages for the week: $948.18





Salary (annual): $40,248



Overtime hours worked: 6



Overtime rate: Time-and-a-half (1.5)





Hourly rate: $19.35



Overtime rate: $29.03



Overtime wages: $174.18





Total wages for the week (salary): $948.18



When to use straight-time overtime



Regular hours worked: 36



Holiday hours: 8 (straight time)





Regular hours worked: 40



Holiday hours: 8 (straight time)



Overtime hours worked: 1 (time-and-a-half)



Although the FLSA's job exemption tests can get rather convoluted, they basically boil down to:There is another salary test that you can take into consideration along with the above tests, and that is:This test in and of itself does not determine whether or not a position is exempt from overtime eligibility but must be taken into consideration along with the other tests. For example, if a job seems to pass the administrative exemption test but does not make more than $684 per week, the job is not exempt and must be paid overtime.A few states in the United States require a company to pay their employees for more than 8- or 12-hours worked on a particular day. Those states are:These states also follow the general rule outlined by the FLSA that any hours worked over 40 in a given pre-defined workweek must be paid overtime.A workweek may run from Sunday to Saturday, Monday to Sunday, etc. The basic premise is that it is a static period of time and is consistently the same 7-day period. Even if your regular pay period is a 14- or 15-day period, overtime is based on a consistent 7-day workweek timeframe, or, as we discussed above, daily.So now that you have a feel for whether or not an employee is eligible for overtime pay, let's talk about how to calculate that pay.When you hired your employees, it was either based on an hourly rate or a salaried rate.Thetakes all of the guesswork out of the math and makes the process easy for you. As the example below demonstrates, the calculator is divided into calculating overtime for hourly wages and salaried wage earners.Here's an example of how it works:Ray is an hourly employee who makes $19.35/hour. He worked 46 hours this week, 40-hours of straight time and 6-hours of time and a half overtime. You want to provide him with a detailed summary of his pay.You will provide the following information into the calculator, and it will do all of the math for you:Once you have provided this information, the system will provide you with the following information:Similarly, if Charlie had an annual salary of $40,248 per year, you would use the Salary Overtime Calculator section and provide:The system will then provide you with the following information:Salary:Along with:This calculator makes the process much easier for you! However, you may be wondering when straight-time overtime would be an appropriate selection for the overtime calculator.Overtime is necessary when an employee physically works more than 40 hours per week (or 8 hours per day in some state instances). If you pay an employee for holiday, vacation, or sick pay during any day of a workweek, the employee has not physically worked — even though they have been paid for the time.Straight-time overtime is used in these instances. If an employee has actually worked 36 hours during the week, but their time cared, because of holiday pay, indicates 44 hours, those 4 hours over 40 are paid at straight time. It would look like this:However, if an employee's time card indicates a total of 49 hours during that same workweek, the time would need to reflect:For more information on overtime and the FLSA, check out these articles on our blog:Is There a Maximum Amount of Overtime My Employees Can Work in a Week?Is there a special way of calculating overtime for an inside sales full-time salaried, non-exempt employee?