Lisa Waggoner
Chief Privacy Officer, TriNet
2 Articles
HR Essentials
Data Privacy 2022: Take These Steps to Protect Yourself
it is nearly impossible to conduct our lives without technology. With this convenience, however, comes risk. How often do you stop and think about what you share about yourself through technology, when and where you are sharing it, and exactly who you may be sharing it with?
January 24, 2022 ・3 mins read
Read more
Industry Insights
Data Privacy and What it Means for Your SMB
January 28 marks the 14th annual International Data Privacy Day, that seeks to raise awareness about the importance of privacy, highlight easy ways to protect personal information and reminds organizations about the importance of data privacy. It is critical for businesses to be transparent about the data they collect and create a culture of privacy within their organization.
・4 mins read
Read more