Data Privacy 2022: Take These Steps to Protect Yourself

In a world where digital technology is at the crux of nearly every daily task—from business meetings and schooling to grocery shopping and healthcare, and even socializing—it is clear that most people rely on technology in nearly every aspect of their life.

This reality was underscored with the sudden and massive shift to remote work when the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard in early 2020.

Today, it is nearly impossible to conduct our lives without technology. With this convenience, however, comes risk. How often do you stop and think about what you share about yourself through technology, when and where you are sharing it, and exactly who you may be sharing it with?

Data Privacy Day, celebrated world-wide on January 28 each year, sparks a reminder at the beginning of each new year to make safeguarding your personal information a priority. The purpose of Data Privacy Day is to raise awareness, as well as to promote privacy and data protection best practices.

Personal data is quite valuable. If your personal information gets in the wrong hands, it can be sold over and over again—potentially for years! Cybercriminals can use your personal information to wipe out your bank accounts, steal your paycheck, purchase homes, cars, and many other luxury items—all while destroying your life in the process.

Here are some relatively simple things you can start doing right away to protect yourself from data thieves:

Avoid the use of unsecured Wi-Fi, particularly in the case of online transactions.

Ensure the computers and mobile devices you use are running the latest version of all their operating systems and software.

Do not share your personal information in online quizzes, games and websites.

Use social media consciously and avoid sharing anything personal about yourself, even if you think your page is private.

Always use strong passwords with symbols and numbers, and do not save your passwords on your device. Use a different password for every online account.

Shred paper copies of anything that contains your personal information, such as: financial records, tax documents, utility bills, magazine labels, envelopes and receipts.

Update your privacy settings on applications, programs and social media accounts.

Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) wherever possible.



Remember to think about your online habits and make privacy a priority in your life to protect yourself, your company and your employees. Always consider when, where and how you are sharing your personal information and if you are putting yourself at risk.

