Michael Mendenhall
Michael Mendenhall is Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer at TriNet.
How Incredible HR Solutions Help Power the Businesses that Power the Nation
In celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit of hundreds of thousands of SMBs across the country, TriNet launched a new brand that aligns with TriNet’s strategic direction and reflects the new tagline, “Incredible starts here.” From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet provides guidance to entrepreneurs as they navigate HR so they can dedicate their time to what matters most—growing their business.
September 19, 2018 ・3 mins read
