HOW INCREDIBLE HR...
Company News

How Incredible HR Solutions Help Power the Businesses that Power the Nation

September 19, 2018

By Michael Mendenhall, SVP, CMO and CCO, TriNet

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses comprise 99.9% of all U.S. firms and nearly 48% of all paid private sector employees. These businesses are not only the backbone of the U.S. economy but they continue to fuel innovation and drive growth. They challenge the status quo, break barriers and redefine our world. These entrepreneurs are changing the world and they need a partner who can help free them from the complexities of HR so they can focus on the incredible work they do.

In celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit of hundreds of thousands of SMBs across the country, TriNet launched a new brand last week. The brand aligns with TriNet’s strategic direction and reflects the new tagline, “Incredible starts here.” From Main Street to Wall Street, we provide guidance to entrepreneurs as they navigate HR so they can dedicate their time to what matters most—growing their business.

We recognize the commitment these entrepreneurs have to their goals, and their dedication and vision to deliver nothing short of incredible. That is why TriNet is the foundation that helps them bring their vision to life.

What incredible HR means for SMBs
SMBs want more—more access to the leading edge of human capital expertise from professionals who understand their business, enterprise-level benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and technology that gives them real-time access to their HR data. We heard them loud and clear.

The new TriNet brand is about meeting this demand for more. We are leveraging our scale and bringing industry-tailored, full-service HR solutions to our customers. Together we can do incredible things!

There has never been a more exciting time to be part of TriNet. Please enjoy the following video, which captures the heart of the TriNet brand and what it means for the businesses we serve.

TriNet, incredible starts here.

This communication is for informational purposes only; it is not legal, tax or accounting advice; and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance.

This post may contain hyperlinks to websites operated by parties other than TriNet. Such hyperlinks are provided for reference only. TriNet does not control such websites and is not responsible for their content. Inclusion of such hyperlinks on TriNet.com does not necessarily imply any endorsement of the material on such websites or association with their operators.

By Michael Mendenhall

Michael Mendenhall is Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer at TriNet.

