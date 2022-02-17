TriNet Announces New Brand with Tagline: ‘Incredible Starts Here’

DUBLIN, Calif.—September 10, 2018 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of full-service HR solutions for small and medium size businesses (SMBs), today launched a new brand identity that honors the company’s history, aligns with the company’s strategic direction and reflects its new tagline, “Incredible starts here.”

“Every day, we strive to make a meaningful difference for our clients, their employees and their business,” said Michael Mendenhall, senior vice president, chief marketing officer and chief communications officer at TriNet. “Our new tagline is a celebration of our clients and all small and medium size businesses, from Main Street to Wall Street—and an affirmation of their goals, dedication and vision to deliver nothing short of incredible.”

As part of its rebranding, TriNet has launched a multichannel national advertising campaign that introduces and positions TriNet as the foundation of incredible—delivering a continuum of leading-edge services and benefits to growing businesses that demand more. This includes more access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and technology; more time to focus on driving business momentum; and more solutions that scale with the business—all delivering incredible outcomes for individuals and organizations.

Since its founding, TriNet has served thousands of SMBs with human capital expertise and industry-tailored solutions, freeing them from the complexities of HR so they can focus on transformational outcomes for their employees and their organizations.

