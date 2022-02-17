TriNet Announces New Brand with Tagline: ‘Incredible Starts Here’

DUBLIN, Calif.—September 10, 2018 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of full-service HR solutions for small and medium size businesses (SMBs), today launched a new brand identity that honors the company’s history, aligns with the company’s strategic direction and reflects its new tagline, “Incredible starts here.”
“Every day, we strive to make a meaningful difference for our clients, their employees and their business,” said Michael Mendenhall, senior vice president, chief marketing officer and chief communications officer at TriNet. “Our new tagline is a celebration of our clients and all small and medium size businesses, from Main Street to Wall Street—and an affirmation of their goals, dedication and vision to deliver nothing short of incredible.”
As part of its rebranding, TriNet has launched a multichannel national advertising campaign that introduces and positions TriNet as the foundation of incredible—delivering a continuum of leading-edge services and benefits to growing businesses that demand more. This includes more access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and technology; more time to focus on driving business momentum; and more solutions that scale with the business—all delivering incredible outcomes for individuals and organizations.
Since its founding, TriNet has served thousands of SMBs with human capital expertise and industry-tailored solutions, freeing them from the complexities of HR so they can focus on transformational outcomes for their employees and their organizations.
###
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
Media:
Fatima Afzal
TriNet
Fatima.Afzal@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7265
TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.