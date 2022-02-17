01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Press Releases

TriNet Announces New Brand with Tagline: ‘Incredible Starts Here’

DUBLIN, Calif.—September 10, 2018 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of full-service HR solutions for small and medium size businesses (SMBs), today launched a new brand identity that honors the company’s history, aligns with the company’s strategic direction and reflects its new tagline, “Incredible starts here.” 

“Every day, we strive to make a meaningful difference for our clients, their employees and their business,” said Michael Mendenhall, senior vice president, chief marketing officer and chief communications officer at TriNet. “Our new tagline is a celebration of our clients and all small and medium size businesses, from Main Street to Wall Street—and an affirmation of their goals, dedication and vision to deliver nothing short of incredible.”  

As part of its rebranding, TriNet has launched a multichannel national advertising campaign that introduces and positions TriNet as the foundation of incredible—delivering a continuum of leading-edge services and benefits to growing businesses that demand more. This includes more access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and technology; more time to focus on driving business momentum; and more solutions that scale with the business—all delivering incredible outcomes for individuals and organizations.

Since its founding, TriNet has served thousands of SMBs with human capital expertise and industry-tailored solutions, freeing them from the complexities of HR so they can focus on transformational outcomes for their employees and their organizations. 

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.


Media:
Fatima Afzal
TriNet
Fatima.Afzal@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7265                                   

 PR@TriNet.com

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

