Sam Neff
Sam Neff is a human capital consultant at TriNet.
6 Articles
Diversity & Inclusion
4 HR Strategies for Optimizing a Multigenerational Workforce in the Hospitality Industry
It is a common misconception that the hospitality industry is made up of mostly young workers. It is not uncommon for restaurants, hotels, resorts and other hospitality businesses to have four or more generations of employees working alongside one another. Here are four specific strategies hospitality employers should implement to get the most from the full generational range of employees.
October 13, 2017 ・11 mins read
Read more
HR News
EEOC's Strategic Focus on "Gig Economy" Raises Questions for Employers
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has released their Strategic Enforcement Plan (SEP) for fiscal years 2017-2021, and it raises some interesting questions for employers. One of the changes that the EEOC has made to the most recent SEP is a focus on complex employment issues related to the “on-demand economy,” also known as the “gig economy.”
March 2, 2017 ・4 mins read
Read more
HR News
The Salary Threshold for Exempt Status Becomes Effective December 1. Are You Prepared
Recently, the DOL released the final rule updating the overtime exemption rules under the FLSA. The Final Rule will be effective on December 1, 2016.
June 29, 2016 ・5 mins read
Read more
HR News
3 Steps Employers Can Take to Address Changing Marijuana Laws
Legalization of marijuana has been one of the fastest moving trends in the country. Moving through the haze of state and federal laws on the legal status of marijuana can be difficult. However, if employers take a step back, they will see that it should mostly be “business as usual” at their workplace. To effectively deal with this issue, employers should consider these three steps.
・4 mins read
Read more
Culture
March 4 is Employee Appreciation Day! Here’s How to Step Up Your Employee Recognition Game
National Employee Appreciation day is on March 4 and it is the perfect time to review your current employee recognition program. The idea of recognizing employees for their length of service or the quality of their work is well known. When most of us think about employee recognition, we probably have a vision of an employee being given a gold watch for their 20-year anniversary or a trophy for “outstanding customer service.” However noble these tokens may be, they may not really be contributing to your business in a valuable way that both achieves business goals and is rewarding for your employees. If you are wondering how effective your employee recognition program is, start by asking yourself the following questions:
・4 mins read
Read more
HR News
Independent Contractors v. Employees: How to Make Sure You’re Classifying Correctly
In the past, the use of independent contractors was a logical way for small and midsize businesses to reduce labor-related costs and risks in an effort to grow their business. However, the line between who is truly an independent contractor and who is an employee, as defined by the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), has been somewhat murky.
・3 mins read
Read more