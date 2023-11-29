Trends & InsightsEEOC's Strategic Focus on "Gig Economy" Raises Questions for Employers
HR News

EEOC's Strategic Focus on "Gig Economy" Raises Questions for Employers

March 2, 2017
Sam Neff

Sam Neff

Sam Neff is a human capital consultant at TriNet.
EEOC's Strategic Focus on "Gig Economy" Raises Questions for Employers
Sam Neff

Sam Neff

Sam Neff is a human capital consultant at TriNet.
HR News
Additional Articles

On

esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification