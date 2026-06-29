Sofie Alexandrides
Senior Organizational Development Consultant at TriNet
1 Article
Culture
Building a Thriving Multigenerational Workforce: How SMBs Can Turn Differences into a Competitive Advantage
Today’s workforce is more diverse than ever, not just in background or geography, but in age and experience. Four generations are actively working side by side: Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z. For small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), this creates both complexity and opportunity.
June 29, 2026 ・6 mins read