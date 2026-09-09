LocationsGeorgia

HR Outsourcing, Technology, and Support Services in Georgia

Running a business in Georgia takes everything you've got. TriNet helps small and medium-size businesses like yours lessen the HR administration burden that’s on your plate, with payroll services, access to big-company benefits, and support from HR professionals backed by TriNet’s more than 30 years of experience. You take care of your business. We'll help take care of the HR.

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NATIONAL RESOURCES. GEORGIA SUPPORT.

TriNet brings Georgia businesses the resources of a national HR provider:
An all-in-one HR platform, access to large group benefit plans, and dedicated HR professionals who support companies in every US state. From Atlanta to Savannah to Augusta, Georgia companies use TriNet to simplify HR and get time back for the work that matters.

What does that look like day to day?
Payroll processing, benefits plan administration, risk mitigation, and real answers to the HR questions that come up as your team grows. And because TriNet's solutions are tailored by industry, the support you get fits the business you actually run.


Operating in Georgia also means keeping up with state-specific employment-related requirements, and that's where TriNet's HR expertise comes in.
Our team helps Georgia employers navigate areas like:

Minimum wage  Georgia’s minimum wage is currently lower than the Federal minimum wage so nearly all Georgia employers must adhere to the federal minimum wage at this time. TriNet's payroll platform helps you keep pay rates current across every location you operate in, particularly when there is a discrepancy between location requirements.
Pay transparency Georgia currently does not have a pay transparency requirement. However, TriNet can help you support other locations that have pay transparency requirements or help with any voluntary pay transparency efforts your company implements.
Fair hiring Georgia currently does not have ban the box/fair chance requirements for private employers. However, TriNet can assist you with HR best practice interviewing techniques as well as support compliance with locations that do have these requirements.

HR Services TriNet Provides in Georgia

Comprehensive HR support, delivered by specialists and one platform.

Employee Benefits

Access to large group benefit plans from strong national and regional carriers, the kind of options Georgia small businesses often can't reach on their own.

Explore Our Employee Benefits
Payroll Services

Payroll built to support accuracy and on-time delivery, from onboarding through year-end, backed by specialists who know state payroll requirements.

Explore Our Payroll Services
HR Support

Dedicated HR professionals for everyday questions, plus talent and organizational experts when you're ready for strategic help.

Explore Our HR Support
HR Compliance

Best practice guidance and proactive support for employment-related requirements at the state and local level, designed to support your compliance efforts.

Explore Our HR Compliance
HR Automation

Platform workflows that take repetitive HR tasks off your team's plate, from onboarding checklists to approvals and reporting.

Explore Our HR Automation

How TriNet Supports Georgia Businesses

Every Georgia business comes to HR outsourcing differently. Some want one comprehensive solution. Others want expert administrative support while staying the sole employer of record. TriNet offers both.

TriNet PEO

A full-service HR co-employment solution that provides access to benefits, payroll processing and risk mitigation. Powered by expert support and leading technology, TriNet PEO helps businesses reduce HR administrative burdens so they can focus on running and growing their business.

Learn more about PEO

TriNet HR Plus

An administrative services organization, or ASO delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support without the co-employment structure. It's often the right fit for businesses that want expert HR help while remaining the sole employer of record.

Learn more about HR Plus

What you get with either solution: 

  • Dedicated HR professionals assigned to your account

  • An all-in-one HR platform covering hiring, payroll, benefits administration, and analytics

  • Talent and organizational experts for strategic projects

  • Per-employee, per-month admin fee with an itemized breakdown

Georgia-specific support.
TriNet also helps Georgia employers navigate:
  • State payroll taxes: Georgia has its own payroll tax registrations and wage base rules. TriNet's payroll services help you manage state payroll tax obligations as you hire and grow.
  • In addition: TriNet opened a new office in Dunwoody, Georgia in August 2026. It will help us serve customers in Georgia, nationally, and globally, and add 750 new jobs to the Atlanta area over the next five years.

To learn more about how the two models compare, check out our ASO vs PEO explainer

Straightforward Admin Fee Pricing for Georgia Businesses

TriNet pricing is per employee, per month, with an itemized additional fees breakdown, so you know what you're paying for and why. Not a percentage of payroll, and no bundled line items to untangle. Costs stay predictable as your Georgia team grows.

TriNet PEO pricing
Explore PEO Pricing
TriNet HR Plus pricing
Explore HR Plus Pricing

Who TriNet Serves in Georgia

TriNet's PEO solutions are tailored by industry, with deep expertise in Technology, Financial Services, Consulting, Life Sciences, and Nonprofits, and support that extends to Education, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Marketing and Advertising, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Wholesale, and beyond.

TriNet HR Plus also fits field-based businesses like construction, skilled trades, trucking, and home health, with support for the workers’ compensation reporting and scheduling realities that come with the work.

From startups to established businesses, TriNet supports Georgia companies at every stage. And because TriNet is a national provider, expansion doesn't mean starting over: if your business is growing into new states, or relocating into Georgia, the same platform, team, and support come with you. Explore all the locations we serve.

TriNet by the numbers

30+
in business, founded in 1988
~$70B

in payroll processed in 2025*

*This reflects the amount across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions
~323,000

worksite employees as of 12/31/25

TriNet Awards and Recognition

Best Companies to Work For Overall 2026 & 2027

US News & World Report

Best Companies to Work For Overall 2026 & 2027
Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Accredited as of 11/04/2025 and issued an A+ rating
Newsweek #1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024

Newsweek

#1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024
The Business Intelligence Group Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024

The Business Intelligence Group

Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024
G2 Leader: Small-Business PEO Providers Summer 2026

G2

Leader: Small-Business PEO Providers Summer 2026
G2 Users Love Us

G2

Users Love Us
TrustRadius Top Rated 2026

TrustRadius

Top Rated 2026
TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award 2026

TrustRadius

Buyer's Choice Award 2026

Businesses across Georgia and the country count on TriNet for HR support.

Our clients hire us because we're experts in security. We hire TriNet because they're experts in HR, and it saves us time.
Jeff Heilig
Jeff Heilig
Owner & Co-Founder, Cybriant
Having TriNet, allows us to act like, say, a Fortune 1000 company. Even though you might only be 50 employees, you can have a technology stack and all of the offerings that a Fortune 1000 can offer.
Hulet Smith
Hulet Smith
Chief Executive Officer, Rehabmart.com
Since we started working with TriNet in 2014, I haven't had to worry if payroll processed properly, about our payroll taxes nor benefits. It’s a one stop shop; I love having one place to go.
Deepa Gandhi
Deepa Gandhi
Co-Founder and CEO, Dagne Dover

Resources for Georgia Employers

State of Work: Southeast
State of Work: Southeast
In the State of Work 2025: Southeast, TriNet surfaces what's really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the region — from both sides of the desk.
Read more
What are your HR outsourcing options?
What are your HR outsourcing options?

You have various options when it comes to selecting HR outsource providers. Learn more about each option so you can make the best decision for your company.

Read more
Find the Right HR Solution For Your Business
Find the Right HR Solution For Your Business
Answer these questions to find out which HR solution is best for you.
Take Assessment

Frequently Asked Questions

What's the difference between TriNet PEO and TriNet HR Plus?

TriNet offers two ways to outsource HR, and the right fit usually comes down to size, industry, and how much of a bundled solution you need.

  • TriNet PEO is a co-employment solution for businesses with five to 500 employees. TriNet takes on much of the payroll taxes, workers’ compensation, and PEO-sponsored benefits administration, provides access to large group benefit plans, and includes a $1 million employment practices liability insurance policy.
  • TriNet HR Plus is an administrative services model (ASO) for businesses from one employee to 500**. You remain the sole employer of record, and TriNet delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support.

Either way, you get dedicated HR professionals and the same all-in-one platform.

How much does HR outsourcing cost in Georgia?
TriNet uses per-employee, per-month admin fee pricing with an itemized breakdown rather than a percentage of payroll, so you can see what you're paying for and costs stay predictable as you grow. Your price depends on:

  • The solution you choose (TriNet PEO or TriNet HR Plus)
  • The services and level of support you add
  • The size of your team

See TriNet PEO pricing and TriNet HR Plus pricing for how each model works, or talk with an expert for a quote based on your team.
Can TriNet help administer Georgia payroll taxes?

Yes. Georgia has its own payroll tax registrations, unemployment insurance wage base, and filing requirements. TriNet's payroll services help you:

  • Administer Georgia payroll tax obligations as you hire
  • Keep up with wage base changes year to year
  • Run multi-state payroll if your team works beyond Georgia
Does Georgia require paid sick leave?
Georgia doesn't currently have a broad state-level paid sick leave requirement the way some states do. That gives you flexibility, and it also means your leave policy is a place to stand out when you're competing for talent. TriNet helps Georgia employers design and administer paid leave policies that fit their team and budget, and keeps multi-state policies straight if you also have employees in states that do require paid sick leave.
Does Georgia have pay transparency requirements?
Georgia doesn't currently have a state pay transparency law. But if you recruit remotely, jobs open to candidates in states with pay transparency laws will need to meet those states' transparency rules. TriNet's HR professionals help multi-state employers build one consistent hiring practice instead of juggling different rules posting by posting.
We run a trucking or logistics business in Georgia. Which TriNet solution fits?
For field-based businesses like trucking and logistics, TriNet HR Plus can be a strong fit, with support for the workers’ compensation reports and scheduling realities that come with the work. You stay the sole employer of record while TriNet helps with HR administration, payroll, and compliance support. And if a comprehensive co-employment solution makes sense down the road, TriNet PEO is there to grow into.
Does Georgia require employers to offer a retirement plan?
Georgia doesn't currently operate a state retirement savings mandate for private employers, unlike a growing number of states. Retirement benefits are still one of the first things candidates ask about. TriNet PEO can help you explore retirement plan options for your team and get access to benefits that compete well, in Georgia and anywhere else you hire.
Can TriNet support my team outside Georgia?

Yes. TriNet is a national provider supporting businesses in every US state, which matters in two situations:

  • Remote and multi-state teams: if you hire outside Georgia, payroll, benefits administration, and HR support stay on one platform, with best practice guidance for each state's requirements.
  • Expansion and relocation: if you're opening a location in another state or moving operations, the same team and platform go with you.

Plenty of Georgia businesses hire across state lines from day one, and TriNet is built for exactly that.


*TriNet pricing may vary by region, industry, company size, and scope of services. Minimum fees and employee count may apply.
** HR Plus pricing is subject to a 10-employee minimum billing requirement.

Let's reduce the HR admin that steals your focus

Talk with a TriNet expert about what HR support could look like for your Georgia business.
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