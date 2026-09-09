HR Outsourcing, Technology, and Support Services in Georgia
Running a business in Georgia takes everything you've got. TriNet helps small and medium-size businesses like yours lessen the HR administration burden that’s on your plate, with payroll services, access to big-company benefits, and support from HR professionals backed by TriNet’s more than 30 years of experience. You take care of your business. We'll help take care of the HR.
NATIONAL RESOURCES. GEORGIA SUPPORT.
TriNet brings Georgia businesses the resources of a national HR provider:
An all-in-one HR platform, access to large group benefit plans, and dedicated HR professionals who support companies in every US state. From Atlanta to Savannah to Augusta, Georgia companies use TriNet to simplify HR and get time back for the work that matters.
What does that look like day to day?
Payroll processing, benefits plan administration, risk mitigation, and real answers to the HR questions that come up as your team grows. And because TriNet's solutions are tailored by industry, the support you get fits the business you actually run.
Operating in Georgia also means keeping up with state-specific employment-related requirements, and that's where TriNet's HR expertise comes in.
Our team helps Georgia employers navigate areas like:
|Minimum wage
|Georgia’s minimum wage is currently lower than the Federal minimum wage so nearly all Georgia employers must adhere to the federal minimum wage at this time. TriNet's payroll platform helps you keep pay rates current across every location you operate in, particularly when there is a discrepancy between location requirements.
|Pay transparency
|Georgia currently does not have a pay transparency requirement. However, TriNet can help you support other locations that have pay transparency requirements or help with any voluntary pay transparency efforts your company implements.
|Fair hiring
|Georgia currently does not have ban the box/fair chance requirements for private employers. However, TriNet can assist you with HR best practice interviewing techniques as well as support compliance with locations that do have these requirements.
HR Services TriNet Provides in Georgia
Comprehensive HR support, delivered by specialists and one platform.
Access to large group benefit plans from strong national and regional carriers, the kind of options Georgia small businesses often can't reach on their own.
Payroll built to support accuracy and on-time delivery, from onboarding through year-end, backed by specialists who know state payroll requirements.
Dedicated HR professionals for everyday questions, plus talent and organizational experts when you're ready for strategic help.
Best practice guidance and proactive support for employment-related requirements at the state and local level, designed to support your compliance efforts.
Platform workflows that take repetitive HR tasks off your team's plate, from onboarding checklists to approvals and reporting.
How TriNet Supports Georgia Businesses
Every Georgia business comes to HR outsourcing differently. Some want one comprehensive solution. Others want expert administrative support while staying the sole employer of record. TriNet offers both.
TriNet PEO
A full-service HR co-employment solution that provides access to benefits, payroll processing and risk mitigation. Powered by expert support and leading technology, TriNet PEO helps businesses reduce HR administrative burdens so they can focus on running and growing their business.
TriNet HR Plus
An administrative services organization, or ASO delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support without the co-employment structure. It's often the right fit for businesses that want expert HR help while remaining the sole employer of record.
What you get with either solution:
Dedicated HR professionals assigned to your account
An all-in-one HR platform covering hiring, payroll, benefits administration, and analytics
Talent and organizational experts for strategic projects
Per-employee, per-month admin fee with an itemized breakdown
- State payroll taxes: Georgia has its own payroll tax registrations and wage base rules. TriNet's payroll services help you manage state payroll tax obligations as you hire and grow.
- In addition: TriNet opened a new office in Dunwoody, Georgia in August 2026. It will help us serve customers in Georgia, nationally, and globally, and add 750 new jobs to the Atlanta area over the next five years.
To learn more about how the two models compare, check out our ASO vs PEO explainer
Straightforward Admin Fee Pricing for Georgia Businesses
TriNet pricing is per employee, per month, with an itemized additional fees breakdown, so you know what you're paying for and why. Not a percentage of payroll, and no bundled line items to untangle. Costs stay predictable as your Georgia team grows.
Who TriNet Serves in Georgia
TriNet's PEO solutions are tailored by industry, with deep expertise in Technology, Financial Services, Consulting, Life Sciences, and Nonprofits, and support that extends to Education, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Marketing and Advertising, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Wholesale, and beyond.
TriNet HR Plus also fits field-based businesses like construction, skilled trades, trucking, and home health, with support for the workers’ compensation reporting and scheduling realities that come with the work.
From startups to established businesses, TriNet supports Georgia companies at every stage. And because TriNet is a national provider, expansion doesn't mean starting over: if your business is growing into new states, or relocating into Georgia, the same platform, team, and support come with you. Explore all the locations we serve.
TriNet by the numbers
in payroll processed in 2025*
worksite employees as of 12/31/25
TriNet Awards and Recognition
US News & World Report
Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Newsweek
The Business Intelligence Group
G2
G2
TrustRadius
TrustRadius
Businesses across Georgia and the country count on TriNet for HR support.
Resources for Georgia Employers
Frequently Asked Questions
TriNet offers two ways to outsource HR, and the right fit usually comes down to size, industry, and how much of a bundled solution you need.
- TriNet PEO is a co-employment solution for businesses with five to 500 employees. TriNet takes on much of the payroll taxes, workers’ compensation, and PEO-sponsored benefits administration, provides access to large group benefit plans, and includes a $1 million employment practices liability insurance policy.
- TriNet HR Plus is an administrative services model (ASO) for businesses from one employee to 500**. You remain the sole employer of record, and TriNet delivers HR administration, payroll, and compliance support.
Either way, you get dedicated HR professionals and the same all-in-one platform.
- The solution you choose (TriNet PEO or TriNet HR Plus)
- The services and level of support you add
- The size of your team
See TriNet PEO pricing and TriNet HR Plus pricing for how each model works, or talk with an expert for a quote based on your team.
Yes. Georgia has its own payroll tax registrations, unemployment insurance wage base, and filing requirements. TriNet's payroll services help you:
- Administer Georgia payroll tax obligations as you hire
- Keep up with wage base changes year to year
- Run multi-state payroll if your team works beyond Georgia
Yes. TriNet is a national provider supporting businesses in every US state, which matters in two situations:
- Remote and multi-state teams: if you hire outside Georgia, payroll, benefits administration, and HR support stay on one platform, with best practice guidance for each state's requirements.
- Expansion and relocation: if you're opening a location in another state or moving operations, the same team and platform go with you.
Plenty of Georgia businesses hire across state lines from day one, and TriNet is built for exactly that.
*TriNet pricing may vary by region, industry, company size, and scope of services. Minimum fees and employee count may apply.
** HR Plus pricing is subject to a 10-employee minimum billing requirement.