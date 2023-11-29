PartnersAccountantsContact TriNet

HR that Powers Business Success

TriNet is the trusted HR solution for leading accounting firms and as a client of a TriNet Accounting Partner you gain access to preferred pricing*.

*Subject to certain restrictions, including must be a new client and certain worksite employee threshold requirements.
HR Solutions that flex to power your business growth
TriNet PEO
Experience unparalleled ease with our PEO – unifying HR, access to benefits and payroll processing into one full-service HR solution.
HR Plus
Get outsourced admin support for HR, payroll processing and payroll tax – complemented by our modern HR technology.
HR Platform
Harness a modern self-service platform to simplify HR tasks without the demands of manual work.
Why TriNet

Discover how TriNet unleashes entrepreneurs from the administrative burdens of HR so they have the freedom they need to do the things they do best

Tailored HR Solutions

Every industry comes with its own distinct needs and challenges. At TriNet, we tailor our HR solutions to work for you.
Prebuilt Integrations
Connect leading accounting systems such as QuickBooks® Online, Oracle® NetSuite, Xero™, and Sage Intacct® with the TriNet platform while minimizing manual work and improving data quality.
Workforce Analytics
Turn business data into analytics to make smarter decisions. Generate detailed reports with just a few clicks including standard payroll, tax, benefits, and HR reports to total compensation statements.
R&D Tax Credits
Receive expert support with processing your existing R&D tax credit claims with the IRS through payroll, so you realize credit claims with less hassle.
Partner Connect
Ability to grant your accountant secure access to a personalized dashboard within the TriNet platform with visibility into payroll and HR data.

We support your business with award-winning expertise.

ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
