Are Continuity Plans Working?

Even if it didn’t address pandemics specifically, 68% of SMB leaders who had a business continuity plan in place said it was effective in helping them handle the current situation, underscoring the importance of having a continuity plan in place, even if it’s impossible to predict the specific crisis that may occur.

After their experience handling the COVID-19 crisis, 86% of SMB leaders have already made, or plan to make, changes to their business continuity plan. The most common of these changes have to do with protecting employees: More than half (53%) of SMB leaders will update their plan to prioritize employee health and safety, and the same number (53%) will review or revise their company’s work-from-home policies.

Methodology

TriNet is partnering with The Harris Poll to conduct an ongoing series of surveys with business leaders in companies of 5 to 249 employees. Business leaders are qualified as either owners/partners or C-level executives. Quotas are set by company size and industry for each wave.

We surveyed 171 SMBs in latest wave of the research (April 28 – May 1, 2020); actual distribution by company size and industry is as follows:

67 business leaders with 5-19 employees

78 business leaders with 20-99 employees

26 business leaders with 100-249 employees

50 business leaders in Main Street industries (such as automotive, construction, hospitality, manufacturing, real estate, retail, skilled trade, etc.)

121 business leaders in Technology, Financial Services, Professional Services, Life Science, Non-Profit, or other industries

This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963. It is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. We work with clients in three primary areas; building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible.