Small business leaders are aware of the CARES act, but the details aren’t clear, and many aren’t sure if they will be eligible for benefits.

95% are aware of the $2 trillion stimulus bill for COVID-19 relief passed by the federal government, but some specifics are less well-known.

69% know that it provides emergency grants to small businesses, 66% know that it provides forgivable loans to small business (paycheck protection program), and 54% know that it provides relief for existing loans to small businesses.

That being said, nearly half (49%) think that the bill gives direct cash payments to small businesses, which it does not do. In addition, 27% aren’t sure if the funds available will apply to their business, or don’t know enough to say.

The majority of small business leaders feel that the government is supporting them, and they’re planning to take advantage of available resources provided by the stimulus plan.

54% said they probably or definitely will take advantage of the funding provided to small businesses through the federal government’s economic relief offered. Within the first few days of the bill taking effect, 4 in 10 small businesses tried to apply for a loan through the federal government’s stimulus program. 27% submitted applications, while 13% weren’t able to apply, or weren’t sure if their application was successful.

Despite the uncertain circumstances, 58% say that the government is doing enough to support businesses like theirs, and 69% are confident that the US economy will recover in 12 months.

Methodology

For this research, TriNet partnered with The Harris Poll to conduct an online survey of 150 small business leaders in US companies with 5 to 249 employees between April 3-6, 2020. Business leaders were qualified as either owners/partners or C-level executives.

Quotas were set by company size and industry for this research. Actual distribution is as follows:

49 business leaders with 5-19 employees

76 business leaders with 20-99 employees

25 business leaders with 100-249 employees

50 business leaders in Main Street industries (such as automotive, construction, hospitality, manufacturing, real estate, retail, skilled trade, etc.)

95 business leaders in Technology, Financial Services, Professional Services, Life Science, or Non-Profit industries

