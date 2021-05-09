Damion Lee: Seeing my mom in the stands is one of the best things in the world.

Michelle Riddick: Damion growing up, he's always been a loving child. Fun, loving, he always was a good kid.

Damion Lee: I learned so much from my mom, my aunt, and my grandparents about being a fighter and just working hard and not making any excuses.

Damion Lee: When I was in high school, she would drive an hour and a half to fight traffic. Then she picked me up and we'd drive another hour and a half back home and do that every day for two years. To see the sacrifices as she put in for me to chase my dream is unreal.

Michelle Riddick: As a mom, I backed off from being the basketball mom like you are when they're younger, to more being just to support him.

Damion Lee: I'd say the first ACO, it was tough. I was pushing my family away, just sudden unnecessary arguments because I didn't know how to deal with myself.

Michelle Riddick: And I said to him, "You're doing something you love. This is where you belong." So I was like, "Let's just fight. You want to play? Let's play."

Damion Lee: Just her instilling that confidence in me, I respect her for that because she knows what her worth is. She knows what my worth is. She's always uplifting. And moms always know the right thing to say.

Damion Lee: That Chicago game winner was probably one of the craziest nights, games, moments of my life.

Michelle Riddick: We're on the phone and I'm like, did you watch the game tonight?" She's like, "No." I said, "Girl, I started 30 seconds after the game turned on." All of a sudden I started screaming, "Ah!" She's like, "What?" I said, "Damion just hit the game winner." She's like, "What?"

Damion Lee: I feel like that was just another stepping stone in order for me to be the best player that I can be.

Michelle Riddick: For me, it was like, I was freaking out.

Damion Lee: Definitely a dope moment.

Michelle Riddick: I'm so happy for him. He's living out his dream. So to me, my heart is just so full.

Damion Lee: Here I am, and my mom's been there with me every step throughout the journey.