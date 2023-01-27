Draymond Green: What we're currently building on top of what we already had, it'll extend this relationship forever, and there's not many relationships that you have like that. And I cherish those.

JaMychal Green: Draymond, he's supportive by just always letting you know that you doing a great job out there. You got better. You heading in the right direction.

Speaker 3: Draymond Green gets the ball to a cutting JaMychal Green. Draymond attacks the glass, lob, JaMychal Green with a two-hand slam.

JaMychal Green: I met Draymond in eighth grade, played AAU against each other. I played for Alabama Challenge, and he played for the [inaudible 00:00:34].

Draymond Green: We started playing Alabama Challenge, and I think he and I were matched up, and he was really good. And I'm like, "Man, what is this dude name?" And I asked him and in very Alabama fashion, he like, "JaMychal." And I'm like, "Ah, that's who that is." And that was the first time we met.

JaMychal Green: It was always a hard fought game. I knew he was going to bring it. He knew I was going to bring it.

Draymond Green: Playing with someone that you've known for a very long time, it's always fun because you get to share those memories. You get to go back like, "Man, I remember when we was playing in this tournament," and you're able to go back to those times and seeing where they've grown to today.

JaMychal Green: Draymond's a dog and me, I want to be around dogs and not anyone's salt. So to know that he's going to go out there and hit, do whatever it takes to win, I'm all about that.

Draymond Green: There are valleys, just like there are peaks, and to have someone there that you can talk to unfiltered, give your candor response to, it's way more valuable than one may know.

JaMychal Green: Sometimes you going to go out there tired, might not want to play, not have the energy, but you got to have that juice when you get out there and be the spark for the team, so I think we'll be able to light a fire under each other to keep going.