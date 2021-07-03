James Wiseman: I don't want to look back on my career and be like, "I regret doing this, doing that." I want to put everything on the table.

Danzaleigh Artis: He always kept a ball in his hand when he was little. Always kept a ball. I would always get up at 4:00. James would be gone. He would get up and run. He would get up and jump rope. In the snow, in the rain, he would just do it.

James Wiseman: My work ethic came from my mom and my dad. Just seeing them work two jobs and how they can be able to manage that, which is kind of hard. So just seeing that gave me a lot of motivation

Danzaleigh Artis: In life I had three kids. My oldest drowned when he was five. So I always said if God gave me another chance to be mom, I would do the best that I could do with it and not let myself down nor my kids.

James Wiseman: Just her putting us first because she loves us a lot. And just her just giving us a lot of confidence, a lot of motivation, but also providing for us when we didn't have anything.

Danzaleigh Artis: I tell people, "We don't have to have a whole lot to be family. We family." That's my biggest accomplishment with my daughter and my son. I just want us to be happy as a family.

James Wiseman: We're just a tight family. We just keep that bond close. It was a dream come true, just being drafted, seeing your name called, and playing in the NBA with the best players in the world. I really just broke down crying because I didn't know what to do, but it was the greatest moment ever, getting drafted.

Danzaleigh Artis: I was like, "My baby's really out there. My baby is really out here doing, fulfilling his dream." James Wiseman: She moved out here just because of my decision, just because I was wanting her out here to experience San Francisco. But not just that, so she can be beside me, so I can have motivation and confidence, because in this league, you've got a lot of adversity. So you've got to have somebody by your side.

Danzaleigh Artis: I always tell James this: "I love you to death, not as a basketball player, but just for you being James Wiseman."

James Wiseman: It's so important to me to have my mom, my dad, my sister by my side, because that's my core value. That's my group. That's my crew. So we just go through life together, ups and downs, and we just want to motivate each other and just encourage each other every day to be better.