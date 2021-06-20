Kelly Oubre Jr.: You know, I wear junior on the back of my jersey for a reason, and that's because he is senior.

Kelly Oubre Sr.: That was the best day of my life, when he was born.

Kelly Oubre Sr.: I felt if I laid the groundwork and established the fundamental principles within him and showed him that I would be there every step of the way, he didn't have to go through it alone.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: I grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana. My childhood, that was one of the adverse times in my life. I had no idea what was going on at the time. All I knew was a big hurricane was coming and that we were going to evacuate.

Kelly Oubre Sr.: After Katrina, we opted to stay in Houston, Texas. It was a tough time.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: We were homeless, living day to day at a Motel 6, and then we couldn't afford it anymore, so we have to live in the car. And then my dad really got us on our feet. I saw him hold it down when we had nothing.

Kelly Oubre Sr.: Yeah, we spent some times together in some strange places, but we were together.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: I wouldn't be the man I am today without the things that I had to go through at a young age, so I'm very appreciative of everything, the good and the bad. My dad definitely put basketball aside to be a full-time dad, to have jobs and work and provide income. And I look back at that man, and I couldn't even imagine like giving up on a passion to just try to be the best father that you can be. And that's something that credits him to being a great father.

Kelly Oubre Sr.: I had to crystallize my focus, the things I wanted, the things I needed. I needed him to be a success because if he wasn't a success that was all on me and no one else, because I was doing my research and studying and becoming a pro at this as he was studying and ascending and becoming a pro himself.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: I know for sure, every time he sees me on the court, he's living his basketball dreams through me. And that's why I go so hard because I just want to make him proud with that.

Kelly Oubre Sr.: I'm so proud. That was my greatest accomplishment, is being present in the moment, every step of the way.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: He's my sensei, like my ultimate sensei in life, so I look to him for a lot of wisdom. I looked to him for just guidance on life in basketball and in anything that I do.