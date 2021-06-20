Topic:
In My Court Series

Kelly Oubre – Because I just want to make him proud.

Episode 4
 | 
Published: June 20, 2021
“I know for sure every time he sees me on the court, he’s living his basketball dreams through me. That’s why I go so hard, because I just want to make him proud.” This Father’s Day, learn more about Kelly Oubre’s relationship with his dad, and how it shaped him into the man he is today.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: You know, I wear junior on the back of my jersey for a reason, and that's because he is senior.

Kelly Oubre Sr.: That was the best day of my life, when he was born.

Kelly Oubre Sr.: I felt if I laid the groundwork and established the fundamental principles within him and showed him that I would be there every step of the way, he didn't have to go through it alone.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: I grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana. My childhood, that was one of the adverse times in my life. I had no idea what was going on at the time. All I knew was a big hurricane was coming and that we were going to evacuate.

Kelly Oubre Sr.: After Katrina, we opted to stay in Houston, Texas. It was a tough time.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: We were homeless, living day to day at a Motel 6, and then we couldn't afford it anymore, so we have to live in the car. And then my dad really got us on our feet. I saw him hold it down when we had nothing.

Kelly Oubre Sr.: Yeah, we spent some times together in some strange places, but we were together.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: I wouldn't be the man I am today without the things that I had to go through at a young age, so I'm very appreciative of everything, the good and the bad. My dad definitely put basketball aside to be a full-time dad, to have jobs and work and provide income. And I look back at that man, and I couldn't even imagine like giving up on a passion to just try to be the best father that you can be. And that's something that credits him to being a great father.

Kelly Oubre Sr.: I had to crystallize my focus, the things I wanted, the things I needed. I needed him to be a success because if he wasn't a success that was all on me and no one else, because I was doing my research and studying and becoming a pro at this as he was studying and ascending and becoming a pro himself.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: I know for sure, every time he sees me on the court, he's living his basketball dreams through me. And that's why I go so hard because I just want to make him proud with that.

Kelly Oubre Sr.: I'm so proud. That was my greatest accomplishment, is being present in the moment, every step of the way.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: He's my sensei, like my ultimate sensei in life, so I look to him for a lot of wisdom. I looked to him for just guidance on life in basketball and in anything that I do.

Get the latest HR trends, insights, advice and more sent straight to your inbox.