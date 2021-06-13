Margot Kerr: Our journey has been unexpected, but incredibly rewarding and really, really fun.

Steve Kerr: My sophomore year at Arizona, Bruce Fraser, "Q", was my best friend and he said, "Hey, you should meet this girl who's a really good friend of the girl I'm going out with." I said, "Great. We'll do a double date, blind date, whatever."

Bruce "Q" Fraser: It was a little bit of a selfish invite by me to have one of my best friends come out and then obviously, they had a really good connection.

Steve Kerr: Long story short, "Q" and his girlfriend broke up two weeks later and Margo and I are married 35 years later.

Margot Kerr: I don't think he ever really expected to play for a lot of years. Nobody knew that he was going to make the NBA. It was such a long shot for him to make the NBA.

Steve Kerr: I played for 15 years. I think we were married the last 12 or 13 of those seasons and we bounced around quite a bit.

Margot Kerr: We had Nick and then he was three weeks old and Steve got traded to Orlando.

Steve Kerr: And so we literally lived in a Marriott for about three weeks in one room. For a first-time mother of a three week old child, that's a lot. She just rolls with all that stuff. I think I was in Chicago for almost six years. It was just a beautiful time of life.

Margot Kerr: Looking back, I'm like, wow, that was just incredible. I'm so excited that I got to see it in person.

Steve Kerr: Obviously, an amazing part of my career, playing with the Bulls in a historic era, and then raising our three young children in an incredible city.

Margot Kerr: We somehow hit the lottery with our kids. I can't believe they turned out so well. I really can't. I mean, I want to pinch myself.

Steve Kerr: She's just an incredible mother, in terms of like creating a really happy home.

Margot Kerr: We have a lot of fun together. I mean, I just totally understand him.

Steve Kerr: I'm lucky to have someone who has really been my partner throughout our marriage in terms of building our lives, building our family, going through the journey together. The beauty of all that is that it just gives you a foundation that you can deal with anything.