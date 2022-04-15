Commentator: ...now they play in the Jordan Poole. All the way to the audience up and in, a giant foul.

**Jordan Poole: **Grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the north side. When I was really young, 3 or 4, was probably when I first got introduced to basketball. I don't know, I just liked it more than the other sports.

It was something I liked to stay with. And just work hard, essentially, if you want to make it out, and, luckily, I was able to do that. I didn't know where I was going to go on Draft Day, but when my name was called on the 28th pick...

Adam Silver: The Golden State Warriors select Jordan Poole, from the University of Michigan.

Jordan: Everything that you had worked for your entire life, up until that moment, had finally paid off. And it was kind of like a dream come true, to be honest. And then finding a way to come in and make an impact and being able just to learn from the guys, is something that I'm definitely extremely excited for. Huge credit to C.D., man, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him.

When I got drafted, we were still working in the Oakland facility, so we'd come in really early in the morning and just get working. Rookie season was quite the season. We would get a lot of playing time. C.D. was the first person that I called, because we could only have one coach on court with us. He's the person that I worked with all the time.

Chris DeMarco: Just catch and shoot stationary. Don't step in anything. Let's get five. Good. More.

We had some injuries, and it forced a lot of our younger guys to play major minutes. But he showed flashes and he was a guy who really, really cared about basketball. I mean, he's a hooper.

Jordan: The last couple years, he's really, really helped me get me to the position that I am in now, so huge credit to C.D., man. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him.

Chris: Those types of players will always find ways to work on their game and try to get better. If you love the game of basketball, this job's a whole lot easier.

Two where you can... Or a jump shot... More control.

