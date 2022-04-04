07. Moses Moody–They Put Everything on the Line

Golden State Warriors player, Moses Moody, discusses how his parents put everything on the line for him to pursue his love of the game. Now, he's living out his hoops dreams as an NBA player.

**Moses Moody:**I’ve got a strong home base. My mom, she's a competitor herself. When I'm on that basketball court and I don't hear her on the sidelines, "Take his head off! Step on his neck!" My momma said I gotta stomp on your neck, so I guess.. I guess it's time to get that done.

I grew up in Little Rock, Arkansas. Basketball came natural. My older brother was really into basketball, so was my dad. So it was already always around, it was always encouraged.

**Rona Moody:**Family is really important to us. We often refer to ourselves as our “core of four.” Those early years were just so much fun, you know, especially the time when they're so into you as their parent and spending a lot of time with them. After his 10th grade year, I believe, in Little Rock when the team went to the championship and he got MVP in the 10th grade, at that point we knew, you know, that's probably as far as he could go there.

And he felt like he wanted to be challenged more, he wanted to compete with the highest competition in the country, on the highest level. It came for an opportunity for him to go to Montverde Academy. He was 15, maybe just turning 16. It was really tough for me, for me to consider my child going that far, you know, that early.

I wasn't prepared for it. With his drive and desire to want to go, we let him go.

**Moses:**My mom has certain things that she values and she won't let anything get in the way of that. Like, Christmas is one of those things. And being out there, we had a tournament to where we couldn't go home for Christmas. My mom got big containers of dressing, sweet potatoes, the whole thing. She bring it all the way to Florida.

We went to the hotel, put chairs together or whatever. She brought a tablecloth, put it on there, nice little setup. And we have Christmas there with me and my brother.

**Adam Silver:**The Golden State Warriors select Moses Moody from the University of Arkansas. When I was drafted into the NBA, I was happy to be around those people that supported me, that I feel like got me to this point, just having all those people from my whole journey come to one place and really enjoy that moment with me was everything.

**Rona:**Being in New York for the draft, an opportunity of a lifetime. I have a huge family and everybody just wanted to go, you know, to celebrate with him.

**Moses:**My first game here was my mom's first NBA game. So that was a big thing. Seeing that was special.

**Mona:**I'm really proud of Moses, you know and I'm really grateful to have this opportunity to watch him live out his dream. I still feel like this is just the beginning. I've known this kid his whole life and I just know that, you know, there's some pretty incredible things inside of him to do.