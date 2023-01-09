In June 2022, TriNet and The New York Times conducted a follow-up to their 2021 study in partnership with Morning Consult to understand how smaller businesses have weathered the pandemic. The 2022 survey of 500 executives from companies ranging in size from six to 500 employees serves as a key barometer into the current and future state of small and medium size businesses. The study included decision makers from a range of industries, including retail, technology, manufacturing, financial and professional services.

“We set out to get the true pulse of all that is happening with small to medium-sized businesses along with those workplace trends,” said Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer at TriNet of the 2021 survey. “We wanted to look at the current state of work, focusing on the impact of both the temporary and permanent changes.”

In our second year of surveying entrepreneurs amid the pandemic, TriNet and The New York Times found that small businesses have thrived—with new challenges on the horizon.