In September 2021, TriNet and The New York Times released a study in partnership with Morning Consult to understand how smaller businesses have weathered the pandemic. The survey of 500 executives from companies ranging in size from six to 600 employees serves as a key barometer into the future of small and medium size businesses.

“We set out to get the true pulse of all that is happening with small to medium-sized businesses along with those workplace trends,” said Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer at TriNet. “We wanted to look at the current state of work, focusing on the impact of both the temporary and permanent changes.”

The findings highlighted the importance for small business leaders to focus on people as well as technology.