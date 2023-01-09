Among those who have adopted new ways to reach and communicate with target audiences, the vast majority say these new methods have had a positive impact on growth. This number has increased most among smaller businesses and in the financial services industry since 2021.

Small business decision makers reported the new techniques their company adopted to reach and communicate with target audiences had a “very positive” or “somewhat positive” impact on their company’s growth:

97% for technology businesses

98% for financial services companies

92% for retail businesses

89% for manufacturing businesses

93% for professional and business services

RoboKind is a Dallas-based education technology company that builds robots and social-emotional curriculum for autistic students. The company struggled substantially at the outset of the pandemic as public schools, which make up the majority of their customer base, shut down. This left them with the challenge of finding new ways to support their customers. Finding innovative digital solutions proved to be a solution that ultimately propelled the company to new heights.

The company’s founder and CEO, Richard Margolin, says, “We restructured the entire company around a customer-centric model. Working remotely has enabled our software team to easily sit in on calls and has given them more perspective on what's important to our customers.”

In addition, more than half (55%) of small business decision makers say that meeting with clients virtually has helped revenue, a 12-point increase from last year.