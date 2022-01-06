What People are Saying

Whether survey respondents felt positively or negatively about remote work, their feelings tended to be strong. Positive aspects of remote work included the lack of commute and ability to tend to family needs, while negative aspects included an inability to connect with colleagues in real time. Decision-makers whose employees liked remote work felt so because:

The ability to avoid a long commute into the office is a positive factor, allowing employees to be more productive

It has addressed some family care issues, allowing the employee to still work and care for someone at home

Reduced commuting, ability to work around family obligations

Those who said their employees felt negatively about remote work commented:

The lack of real-time business communication leads to the slow progress of the business

They miss collaborating directly with their colleagues

Working from a kitchen with the baby crying and the dog barking is not comfortable

The results show that a significant number of workers felt more “proud to work at their company” (29%), “engaged in their work” (25%) and “rewarded for their work” (27%) than before working remotely. Working from home gave employees “a better work-life balance and if they have to tend to something at home for a little bit they are able to,” one respondent says.