Dear Brad, When I was younger, I didn't even know what a healthy diet was. Now we're working together to change food culture and create the best plant-based food on the market. We're a small company, but we've got a huge mission. We each wear a lot of hats, but we're passionate and relentless. I've never been more excited to come to work. It's always all hands on deck here, because we all have a stake in our success. I couldn't imagine working with people who don't share my passion for health. It's this passion that fuels us to always push harder and go farther than we thought we could. Sincerely, The Aloha Team. That's it, man. Team feedback is critical. And in a small company, the team has to believe in the mission. Otherwise it's just impossible. You're competing against huge, multibillion-dollar companies. To hear that the team is passionate and empowered, that's the goal. Because that's what's going to make a difference.