Annie Leibovitz: I have to say, I was so impressed with this group, you know. Across the board, every single one of these people are just like doing amazing, incredible things.

You can say, yes, small businesses, these are small businesses. But small business is really where it's at. And I'm a lucky person to be there with them in these moments when they should be so proud of who they are and what they're doing.

One thing about the still photograph or the portrait is that the sense of place it becomes is very, very important. I knew these were going to be environmental portraits.

I really thought about how important it is to find the place that will resonate.

Annie on More Too Life: We found this office in a therapy room that she used to work in. She's not really working there so much anymore. It was almost like when she walked into that room with those two green chairs and the green couch. And as she sat down, everything just flooded back to her about being in that room and how important it was to look out that window and look at that tree.

And it was really effortless.

Annie on Zap Surgical: It was like you're walking into Star Wars. You know, she's in this garage that used to, you know, work on cars. I knew it was important to put the machine in because those machines are so futuristic and strange and interesting and beautifully designed, actually. You know, if you think about it.

I think the hard part was deciding, you know, how serious he should look. I thought it was such a serious subject. I did make a little judgment call there. I just had him a little more, become a little bit more introspective.

Annie on Happiest Baby: I mean, he was amazing. I mean, to see him actually hold the baby and whisper to the baby and the way he held the baby, it's kind of remarkable.

I really wanted a doctor's office, but he doesn't really have an office any longer. And it's just I just made a decision to work at his home because it had a beautiful light. You know, I prefer natural light if I can have it anyway. And I always use natural light as a kind of a teacher and a direction. And actually, it was really nice to work that way.

Annie on Mission Asset Fund: He's really like a hero. He's an amazing man. We walked into that conference room and they're right outside, right out on that window. And that window is, you know, the people walking by the bus. You know, it's the Mission district.

I just felt like he was he was on the street, you know, practically. It was a decision I made that the table was really his tool.

Annie on JOAN Creative: They’re in the world of Mad Men.

And there they were, two women running their own agency. And I think that it was like a very proud moment.

The day before I had seen the Edward Hopper show and I walked into that conference room and the light was coming in and hitting the wall and the table in this certain way. And I was just thinking, first of all, you kind of had a Hopper esque feel. But also, it's very hard to explain creativity. I felt like the light told the story about, you know, having to go into that room and think about what you wanted to do next.

Truly, each one of these people are amazing. They represent a lot, but you realize that they're just the tip of the iceberg. They like that TriNet is there for them, their small business. And, you know, I'm proud to work with TriNet as well.