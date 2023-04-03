Dr. Harvey Karp: There's been lots of stressors on the American family over the last 20, 30, 40 years. Parents are struggling.

I'm Harvey Karp. I'm a pediatrician and child developmentalist, grandfather and author and CEO of our company, Happiest Baby. And I'm particularly proud to be the inventor of our Snoo bed, which is our baby bed.

If you look at the issue of SIDS, 3,500 healthy babies every year roll over and die. My wife and I put our heads together and we decided that we were going to commit ourselves to starting a company that not only built a bed that would rock and shoosh babies and help them sleep longer, but also that would secure babies so they couldn't roll to an unsafe position.

Annie Leibovitz: To see him actually hold the baby and whisper to the baby, it's remarkable. I prefer natural light. If I can have it with the light floating in. It was really nice to work that way. I'm a lucky person to be there in these moments when they should be so proud of what they're doing.

Dr. Karp: Our goal was always to have everyone get a free Snoo. Ultimately, we hope and believe this will be used around the world. Even in the most at-risk and impoverished nations.

And we think that that's going to make a difference in this next generation.