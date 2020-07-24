Dear Walter, we truly believe beauty starts from within. Every day, you empower each of us to become the best versions of ourselves. You encourage us to grow, to take risks, to laugh, and most important, you inspire us to work together to achieve our mission. To help people look and feel their absolute best. Our curiosity drives us to continually innovate. We make the highest quality nutrients accessible to everyone using sound science. We rejoice in our own personal transformations — physical and emotional, and hearing heartfelt stories from our customers. We are overwhelmed by the sentiment. We help people become more confident, and live life without holding back. It renews our commitment to doing what we do. We motivate each other daily, and embrace our differences as strengths. And because you thank us at every opportunity, we want to take this moment to let you know how much we appreciate you. Together, we have made HUM a truly transformational place. With love, Team HUM. It's beautiful to see that. It's a kind of magic when the team comes together. There's a lot of passion that goes into the product, and we do things that make sense intellectually, but also make sense in your heart. You know, we say beauty starts from within, but our definition of beauty is how you feel about yourself. It's really about that confidence. Spreading the positivity, that means a lot to me. And hearing it from another perspective is incredible.