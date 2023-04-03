Topic:
People Matter

Creating growth.

Episode 13
 | 
Published: April 3, 2023
Annie Leibovitz captures the perfect light while Lisa and Jaime reflect on the power of helping brands find their creative voice while giving creative control to a world-famous photographer.

Lisa Clunie: What an unbelievable privilege it was to be able to be with Annie.

Jaime Robinson: Usually, we're the ones making the creative decisions. So to give yourself over wholly to someone, I guess it’d better be Annie Leibovitz.

Lisa: There are some inflection points over the years signing our first lease, growing out of a space, winning Agency of the Year. Our image taken by Annie. This is another point of—stop and take a look at what you've done. Take a look at what you've built.

Jaime: As a creative agency, we are charged by our clients to help them develop brands, to create communications and creative ideas that helps their brands grow.

Lisa: I love building brands and I love doing it with people who represent the best of what we've got in this country.

Jaime: The magic sauce of what makes JOAN JOAN is the people.

Lisa: In the past couple of years, we've actually accelerated our growth quite a lot. And TriNet has been a really great partner for us as we're scaling to help us really kind of level up.

Annie Leibovitz: I love Jaime and Lisa, two women running their own agency.

The day before, I had seen the Edward Hopper show at the Whitney and I walked into that conference room and the lights kind of had a Hopper-esque feel, but also was telling the story. We were supposed to work in an hour or two and I saw the light and I grabbed Lisa. I said, “Come on, right now. Right now.”

I love how they support each other. Help each other. Are so different from each other. It was a very proud moment.

Jaime: Here we are shooting in our office on Wall Street with, like, the best photographer in the world.

Lisa: It does feel good.

Jaime: Humans connecting with other humans. That is the essence of what we do. That is essence of what makes us special.

And that's all based on people.

Get the latest HR trends, insights, advice and more sent straight to your inbox.