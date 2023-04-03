Lisa Clunie: What an unbelievable privilege it was to be able to be with Annie.

Jaime Robinson: Usually, we're the ones making the creative decisions. So to give yourself over wholly to someone, I guess it’d better be Annie Leibovitz.

Lisa: There are some inflection points over the years signing our first lease, growing out of a space, winning Agency of the Year. Our image taken by Annie. This is another point of—stop and take a look at what you've done. Take a look at what you've built.

Jaime: As a creative agency, we are charged by our clients to help them develop brands, to create communications and creative ideas that helps their brands grow.

Lisa: I love building brands and I love doing it with people who represent the best of what we've got in this country.

Jaime: The magic sauce of what makes JOAN JOAN is the people.

Lisa: In the past couple of years, we've actually accelerated our growth quite a lot. And TriNet has been a really great partner for us as we're scaling to help us really kind of level up.

Annie Leibovitz: I love Jaime and Lisa, two women running their own agency.

The day before, I had seen the Edward Hopper show at the Whitney and I walked into that conference room and the lights kind of had a Hopper-esque feel, but also was telling the story. We were supposed to work in an hour or two and I saw the light and I grabbed Lisa. I said, “Come on, right now. Right now.”

I love how they support each other. Help each other. Are so different from each other. It was a very proud moment.

Jaime: Here we are shooting in our office on Wall Street with, like, the best photographer in the world.

Lisa: It does feel good.

Jaime: Humans connecting with other humans. That is the essence of what we do. That is essence of what makes us special.

And that's all based on people.