Dear Anda, We are revolutionizing the way brands understand their audiences. We make brands smarter and empower consumers by giving them a real-time voice online. We are fueled by curiosity, and we're never afraid to fail. We're a band of misfits. We're data nerds. We’re proud of our differences. We’re inclusive, we’re transparent, and we hustle. Our emphasis on positive reinforcement motivates us all to work harder. We're growing fast, and moving from Silicon Valley to New York was one of the best decisions we've ever made. Like you always say: "Companies don't fail. People give up." Well, we're in this together, and we’re never giving up. Sincerely, The Knotch Team. Hearing that was really special for me. Our ambition here at Knotch was to build a completely flexible culture that would accept and value people for being different. It feels amazing honestly, because I get to come in here every day and feel like I belong. And it sounds like everyone else feels the same way.