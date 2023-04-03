Dr. Brook Parker Bello: My name is Dr. Brooke Parker Bello, founder and CEO of More Too Life, an anti-human trafficking organization. The youngest victim in over 10,000 victims that we've rescued is around four years old. I got into this work because I had to save my own life at the age of 11 as a human trafficking overcomer.

Our services really focus on mental health, identity, discovery, safe housing. It's not just going out and doing a bunch of volunteer work to rescue victims. And to have coordination, you have to have strong staff.

Did we ever get a chance to talk about the collective fundraising?

I don't want our staff to care so much for others and neglect our own care, which is why I love working with TriNet. It makes it easier on CEOs like me and it makes the staff feel like, "Wow, you really thought about us?"

I consider myself a new type of CEO, one that has been on the ground and understands the work that needs to be done. When you're in leadership and you're running a company, it's important to know when you're on the right path.

Annie saw me and saw through me.

Annie Leibovitz: When she walked into that room, she sat down. And I sat opposite her as if I was one of the people that she helped. And everything just flooded back to her about being in that room and how important was talking to all the people that she had helped.

Dr. Bello: It was just such a beautiful little jewel of a shoot. Taking the photos helped me to remind myself that the work that we do really matters.