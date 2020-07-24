Dear Ralph, Gun violence has become a daily occurrence in our nation. And it can feel like we've become numb to its existence. Every time a gunshot goes unreported and unaddressed, community members are left to think that their lives aren't valued. We're changing this perception by giving law enforcement the tools to serve more equitably. By combining the power of acoustic sensors with machine learning, we can detect and report gunfire with unparalleled speed and precision. We never lose sight of our goal: to help provide equal protection for all. We are a diverse team who are passionate about our mission: to proactively engage police, community members and city leaders in reducing gun violence. And we are honored to make such a life-changing difference for so many people, simply by doing our jobs. Sincerely, the ShotSpotter Team. That's amazing. That's what brings us all here, a shared purpose. The fact that we all share this passion and interest is energizing. Because you need that on some days. Anytime anyone fires a gun in a neighborhood where there's no police response, that's what normalizes violence. To know that you're helping a law enforcement agency to send a patrol officer there in a way that they fundamentally haven't been able to respond before, that's very meaningful. We're doing work that matters, that's making a difference.