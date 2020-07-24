Dear Eric, We are revolutionizing the eyewear industry. Before joining Topology, I never appreciated how personal glasses are. When we put them on each morning, they become an expression of style and a source of pride. They determine how we see the world, but they also define the face we show the world. We are embracing the challenge of solving a difficult and very real problem for a lot of people: finding great glasses that fit. We are defying conventional methods, combining technology and creativity, to bring joy to customers one pair of glasses at a time. We take pride in bringing your vision to life and celebrating the talents and quirks that make us all unique. Mass customization is the inevitable future, and we are excited to be on the forefront of this major trend. Sincerely, the Topology Team. It's meaningful to have mirrored back to me a lot of how I feel from the team. The only way that we can deliver on our mission is with a team of passionate, like-minded individuals that want to push the boundaries and radically change the eyewear industry. We're able to create something special that we believe is going to be the case study for the future of all mass-customized products. We embrace our differences. And our glasses do, too.