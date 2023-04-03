Dr. John Adler: My name is John Adler. I'm a neurosurgeon for the mission to make the next generation of surgical devices. In the public consciousness today, surgery is all about knives and pain and anesthesia. But I'm intrigued by what we're going to be doing 100 or 200 years from now.

Zap is a surgical tool that allows physicians to noninvasively concentrate radiation on a tumor anywhere in the body. So this idea of noninvasively removing tumors painlessly and really almost effortlessly, it should be everywhere.

Annie Leibovitz: With Dr. Adler, he's very proud of the fact that he's in this garage that used to, you know, work on cars. It's like you're walking into Star Wars, you know, or you're walking into the future.

So I knew it was important to put the machine in, but it's not so easy to photograph the machine and the doctor at the same time. So you have to kind of move things around to a place where you, one feels comfortable and then try to have something that feels, you know, emotional.

I think the hard part was deciding, you know, how serious he should look. I did make a little judgment call there because he's not quite that serious. Well, actually, he's a surfer. He has this kind of Zen quality about him. He's very wonderful and outgoing and interesting. I just had him become a little bit more introspective.

Dr. Adler: I liken what Annie does to something like surgery. There are a lot of little technical details that you got to get right, but in the end, just magic happens.

What drives me a lot is really a sense of duty. Surgery can be every less invasive, ever safer and ever more effective. And not just for a few people in the world, but really the entire world.