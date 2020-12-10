Thursday Boot Co.
New York-based Thursday Boot Company's mission is to provide high-quality boots, shoes, apparel and accessories that can handle busy lives in the city—or any setting. Their men’s and women’s boots are thoughtfully designed and carefully tested so their product is functionable and fashionable.
Applying the same versatility of their products to their operations, Thursday pivoted from manufacturing boots to producing reusable HK-19 polypropylene masks. They are now producing and donating 2,000 masks daily, with thousands of masks received by over 50 recipients including hospitals, fire departments, and homeless shelters. Thursday also raised more than $200,000 through its website for nonprofit Direct Relief, which cares for people most at risk from COVID-19.
Learn more about the Thursday face masks.